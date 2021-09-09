Naomi Biden: What You Should Know About Joe Biden's Granddaughter

President Joe Biden fathered four children from two marriages. His firstborn daughter, Naomi Christina Biden, died in a car accident in 1972. His firstborn son, Joseph Beau Biden in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

The president's other two children, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, are alive and well, though the former has had serious issues with alcohol and substance abuse.

The commander-in-chief also has seven grandchildren.

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden -- Hunter's daughter -- was named after the president's firstborn daughter.

Find out more about her below.