Brielle Biermann Shows Double Jaw Surgery Recovery From Hospital

Reality star Brielle Biermann is sharing intense hospital bed photos after undergoing double jaw surgery. The 24-year-old Don't Be Tardy star is fresh from an Instagram update taking fans through her current ordeal, one coming as a recovery one after she went under the knife to correct her TMJ and an overbite.
On Monday, Brielle updated with shots of herself lying back post-surgery, with a strong confirmation made that the op wasn't for aesthetic reasons. Brielle is also eating through a syringe as she recovers.