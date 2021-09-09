Brielle Biermann Shows Double Jaw Surgery Recovery From Hospital

Scroll for the snaps. The TMJ joint Brielle Biermann was operated on is the one permitting the jaw to open and close. Addressing fans, the blonde wrote:

"Sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life."

Photos showed Biermann in a green hospital gown and with clear bruising around her jaw as she lay with an oxygen tube affixed to her nose, plus monitors around her. She also shared a selfie of herself all tubed up and with protecting white cushioning around her jaw.