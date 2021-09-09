2015 Paris Terrorist Attack: Trial Finally Begins

In November 2015, terrorists associated with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) carried out in Paris, France one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern European history.

One of the three attacks occurred outside the Stade de France stadium, during an international soccer match between France and Germany.

A second group of attackers, meanwhile, opened fire on crowded restaurants and cafés in central Paris. A third group carried out a mass shooting and took hostages at a concert in the Bataclan theatre.

One hundred and thirty people died and more than 400 were injured in the Paris terrorist attacks. Only one attacker, Salah Abdeslam, survived the attack.