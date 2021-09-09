Kaley Cuoco Divorce Papers Show What She's Denying Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco isn't backing down amid her divorce news, and the court filings show where the 35-year-old stands as she splits from husband Karl Cook. The sitcom star, who married billionaire heir Karl in 2018, is still fronting media outlets over her shock decision to part ways with Karl - while the two had not appeared jointly on Instagram since early July, the marriage of three years is very clearly over.

Kaley and Karl issued their announcement via a joint statement. See what the filings show below.