NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Trade Jonas Valanciunas & Tomas Satoransky For Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis has been one of the subjects of trade rumors earlier in the 2021 offseason. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have said on numerous occasions that they have no plan of trading Porzingis but after he failed to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player last season, most people believe that Dallas is better off getting rid of the Latvian center.

Instead of keeping him, the Mavericks could use Porzingis as a trade chip to acquire quality players who would help Luka Doncic carry the team next season.