Zero Escape: Climate Change Inaction Would Cost Trillions

The scientific consensus is clear: climate change is caused by human activity and global warming will accelerate unless world governments come together and take decisive action.

There will be zero escape from droughts, wildfires, topical storms, and unbearable heat if the global temperature keeps rising, according to experts.

Despite all this, politicians around the world have refused to intervene, claiming that ditching fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy sources is simply unaffordable for the time being.

According to research, not doing anything would be far more expensive. Read more below.