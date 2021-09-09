NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Could Swap Ben Simmons For Michael Porter Jr., Per 'FS1' Analyst

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the most intriguing names on the trading block. Since falling short of achieving their main goal last season, rumors were swirling that Simmons and the Sixers would be parting ways this summer. The Sixers tried to fix the issue with Simmons, but his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love remains unchanged.

The former No. 1 pick even threatened not to attend the Sixers' training camp if they fail to trade him before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.