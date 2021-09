Scroll for the photos. Emily married Charlie at a Hot Springs retreat in Colorado, where an outdoor venue hosted friends and family. The actress told her 23.6 million followers:

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"

Photos showed the brunette beauty in a floor-length and lace-embellished dress with a high collar, sheer shoulder panels, plus a long train enhancing the star's slender silhouette.