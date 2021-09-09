Trending Stories
Olivia Munn's 'Fat-Phobic' Words Gain Attention Amid Pregnancy News

Olivia Munn close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Munn, confirmed to be excitedly expecting her first child with beau John Mulaney, is seeing fat-phobic words she penned years ago resurface. The Love Wedding Repeat star, whose pregnancy was announced by Mulaney on this week's Late Night with Seth Meyers, addressed being fat in her 2010 memoir, a work bringing out humor but not necessarily impressing everyone.

Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek sees Munn joking about fat people and saying they shouldn't use motorized vehicles.

'Fat Tunnel' Talk

Olivia Munn in glitter shorts
Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for photos. Olivia's memoir sees her joking that the overweight and obese should get out of their motorized conveniences (or needs) - that way, they'd be encouraged to shift the weight.

“I will fix America’s obesity problems by taking all motorized transport away from fat people. In turn, I will build an infrastructure of Fat Tunnels, where all the fat people can walk. This will create jobs and subsequent weight loss," the star wrote. A recent tweet from a fan now sees the quote being put into question.

Fans Aren't Digging It

The September 5 tweet saw a used write: "I don’t care if olivia munn is pregnant i just want to know if she still thinks that we should take away all modernized vehicles from fat people and make them walk everywhere in underground tunnels like she said in her memoir."

Meanwhile, a bitter user stated: "I hope Olivia Munn is pregnant so her fatphobic body-shaming ass gets fats and sees what it’s like! And I hope she remembers how she said fat people should walk or bike everwhere. No limos or ubers for you."

She's Pregnant!

Olivia Munn in jewel dress
Shutterstock | 842245

Comedian Mulaney, happy to break the good news on TV on Tuesday, confirmed 41-year-old Munn is expecting as he stated: "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]..."

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he added before announcing that baby #1 is, indeed, on the way.

She's 'Someone Incredible'

Continuing, he said: "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said, adding how grateful he is that Munn has held his hand throughout his challenging year. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Olivia has not updated her Instagram with any photos since the news. Her last post came as a stunning home snap on August 30, only captioned with lip emoji. Munn boasts 2.8 million followers.

