Olivia Munn's 'Fat-Phobic' Words Gain Attention Amid Pregnancy News

Olivia Munn, confirmed to be excitedly expecting her first child with beau John Mulaney, is seeing fat-phobic words she penned years ago resurface. The Love Wedding Repeat star, whose pregnancy was announced by Mulaney on this week's Late Night with Seth Meyers, addressed being fat in her 2010 memoir, a work bringing out humor but not necessarily impressing everyone.

Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek sees Munn joking about fat people and saying they shouldn't use motorized vehicles.