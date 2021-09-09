Kylie Jenner Highlights Baby Bump In Skintight Minidress

Kylie Jenner is bumping along nicely and flaunting what's coming in a plunging and skintight white minidress. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is fresh from clocking over 100 million views to her Instagram pregnancy announcement, this as she finally confirms she's expecting her second child.

Kylie, who shares three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott, is set to welcome #2 with the 30-year-old. Now the news is out, Kylie is flaunting the bump, and the photos didn't disappoint.