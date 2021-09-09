Trending Stories
Britney Spears Shows Off In Minidress Amid Legal Win

Britney Spears smiles close up
BritneySpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is parading around in a stunning bodycon minidress look as she fronts media outlets for a massive legal win. The 39-year-old pop singer this week saw dad Jamie Spears file to end her 13 years of conservatorship, with the "Toxic" hit-maker reportedly "ecstatic" as #FreeBritney finally comes true.

Posting for her 33.5 million Instagram followers last night, the Grammy winner sent out her famous figure in a bold yellow look, but there was no mention of the legal issues currently making headlines.

Scores Massive Legal Win

Britney Spears in shorts and shirt
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney, this year telling a Los Angeles court judge she wanted her father charged with "conservatorship abuse," had fans rejoicing as news broke, but the singer has yet to break her silence on the matter.

Snapping herself in video selfie mode from her L.A. mansion, the blonde posed admiring her skin-tight and bright minidress, one she paired with high heels for a leggy finish. "Here's me in my yellow dress!!!" she wrote while showing off her bombshell blonde hair and a slightly-messy home.

Path To Freedom

The "Circus" singer returned for more selfies as she zoomed in and out, with fans seeing her sensational waistline and a subdued and peaceful expression.

Jamie, 69, has spent much of this year defending his right to control his daughter's finances and many other aspects of life. In a massive 180, the singer's father is now saying that mom of two Britney "is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required". More photos below.

In Black And White

Filings showed Jamie stating: "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

"If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance," it adds. Britney had, this year, stated she'd been left "traumatized" by the conservatorship, even saying she can't sleep and has been forced to keep in an IUD to prevent a pregnancy.

Update On Instagram

Shortly after news broke, Britney did update her Instagram permanently, but not with anything regarding her legal dramas. Sharing throwbacks of stage moments with 30-year-old rapper Iggy Azalea, the star wrote:

"Me and Iggy on stage 🎤💃🏼👯 !!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS 😂🤓 !!!! 📷:"

