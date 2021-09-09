Britney Spears Shows Off In Minidress Amid Legal Win

Britney Spears is parading around in a stunning bodycon minidress look as she fronts media outlets for a massive legal win. The 39-year-old pop singer this week saw dad Jamie Spears file to end her 13 years of conservatorship, with the "Toxic" hit-maker reportedly "ecstatic" as #FreeBritney finally comes true.

Posting for her 33.5 million Instagram followers last night, the Grammy winner sent out her famous figure in a bold yellow look, but there was no mention of the legal issues currently making headlines.