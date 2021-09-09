Amelia Hamlin Flaunts Braless Curves After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin isn't hiding under the duvet as her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick fronts media outlets. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna has been strutting her stuff on the NYFW runway, with photos and footage of the star showing her stunning at the Bronx and Banco collection on Wednesday morning.

Amelia, reported to have dumped 38-year-old Talentless founder Disick, was all confident and leggy in a very cut-out dress, one that definitely turned heads as the brunette fills gossip columns.