Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

Jenelle Evans Impresses In Black Bikini With 'Refreshing' Curves

Savannah Chrisley Expands Her Empire In Figure-Hugging Dress

Former Patriots Tight End Says Team Would Regret Choosing Mac Jones Over Cam Newton

Demi Rose Rides Around Italy In Frontless Bodysuit

Florida Man Tries To Use Coronavirus As Cover For Murder

Amelia Hamlin Flaunts Braless Curves After Scott Disick Split

Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Hamlin isn't hiding under the duvet as her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick fronts media outlets. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna has been strutting her stuff on the NYFW runway, with photos and footage of the star showing her stunning at the Bronx and Banco collection on Wednesday morning.

Amelia, reported to have dumped 38-year-old Talentless founder Disick, was all confident and leggy in a very cut-out dress, one that definitely turned heads as the brunette fills gossip columns.

Strutting Her Stuff After Breakup

Amelia Hamlin and Scott cuddle by water
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the look. Sources reporting to Us Weekly claim Amelia "was the one who ended things." The model, first linked to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott in October 2020, made headlines throughout the romance for being nearly 20 years younger than her boyfriend.

Now, it looks like Scott, who dated young model Sofia Richie before Amelia, has been left in the lurch. Amelia, meanwhile, was all curves and muscles in a stunning mint gown while on the runway.

See The Killer Look Below

Going one-shouldered, Amelia modeled a very daring and Grecian-style gown with ruched and semi-hoop details at the stomach, also affording sensational views of her long legs as the dress cut off at the waist on one side.

The draping fabrics, not hiding much, came with a gladiator sandals finish. Amelia wore her hair tied up with cute matching mint-green hair accessories, with a dramatic smokey eye completing the look. The Alo Yoga face even closed the show. More photos after the outfit.

She Dumped Him

Amelia car selfie
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Amelia's split comes after Scott made major headlines for allegedly texting Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima with what looked like jealousy - this, over the 42-year-old Poosh founder dating drummer Travis Barker.

“He DM’d him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney. Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere,” a source claims. Amelia, who has stayed silent on the matter, seems to have taken action, though.

Over After Under A Year

Scott and Amelia appeared to be going strong earlier this year when the dad of three dropped $57,000 on Amelia's 20th birthday gift. Meanwhile, May brought Hamlin gushing over Scott on his birthday. The daughter to RHOBH star Lisa and Harry Hamlin has since posted a cryptic message, though, telling her Instagram followers:

“Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

