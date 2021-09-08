Savannah Chrisley Expands Her Empire In Figure-Hugging Dress

Savannah Chrisley is set to get richer, and she's doing it on her own terms. The 24-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star is fast-rising in the world of cosmetics, with this week bringing an announcement. Savannah, who released her SASSY by Savannah makeup brand in December 2020, is fresh from announcing that samples of her fragrances are available to buy - for just five bucks for three, it's also a bargain.

Savannah stunned for the Instagram news, with the photo big-time showing off her gorgeous figure.