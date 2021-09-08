Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Expands Her Empire In Figure-Hugging Dress

Savannah Chrisley close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is set to get richer, and she's doing it on her own terms. The 24-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star is fast-rising in the world of cosmetics, with this week bringing an announcement. Savannah, who released her SASSY by Savannah makeup brand in December 2020, is fresh from announcing that samples of her fragrances are available to buy - for just five bucks for three, it's also a bargain.

Savannah stunned for the Instagram news, with the photo big-time showing off her gorgeous figure.

Not Just Lip Kits

Savannah Chrisley car selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. SASSY kicked off last year with three core products. The $12 Lip Kit accompanies the $14 Eye Kit and sell-out $22 Full Face Palette. The blonde, now selling makeup brushes, too, is pulling a bit of a Kim Kardashian as she takes it from makeup to scents, with a photo two days ago showing the star all tan and toned shoulders as she held up her new product.

Throwing out the perfume as she posed in a metallic, silky, and ruched blue dress, Savannah was all smiles, and she might well be all profit now.

See Her Snap Below

The daughter of 52-year-old Todd Chrisley, worth a reported $500,000, highlighted her gym-honed body in the satin-effect number, also matching a blue backdrop and flashing her pearly whites. Addressing her 2.2 million followers, the Tennessee native told fans:

"I'M NOT CRYING…YOU’RE CRYING! It’s happening REALLL SOON! Head over to sassybysavannah.com to purchase samples of ALL THREE fragrances for only $5!"

"It was super important to me that you guys got to try before you buy! But I have a feeling you’re gonna want all 3 😏😉 #staysassy," she added. More photos after the shot.

Naming Her SASSY Brand

Savannah Chrisley laughing in a skirt
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, known for her sassy personality and this year clapping back at haters over plastic surgery allegations, has explained the name behind her brand. Taking to the SASSY website, the star wrote:

"Sassy... lively, bold, and full of spirit. Sassy is a nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah therefore "Sassy" stuck. And for anyone who knows me, you know that the name could not be more fitting." Scroll for more photos.

Lip Kits Galore

Savannah is not alone in retailing the Lip Kit. The phrase coined by 24-year-old mogul Kylie Jenner doesn't appear patented by the reality star - also selling Lip Kits is Bravo face Lisa Rinna, with Savannah joining in. Savannah has also been teasing a skincare line.

"I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right," Savannah adds on her site.

