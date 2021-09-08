'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City': Meredith Marks Addresses Jen Shah's Arrest Rumors

Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby faced rumors of potentially leaking Jen Shah's location to the feds after a sneak peek at the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City raised questions about Shah's controversial arrest.

Months after Shah was taken into custody on charges of fraud and money laundering, Marks is speaking out about the controversial moment filmed for the show and addressing the possibility of being involved in the incarceration of her controversial Bravo castmate.