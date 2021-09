It's official! Kenya Moore has been added to the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming 30th season.

Following weeks of rumors, which began when TMZ suggested a production insider had leaked the news to them, Moore was seen on Good Morning America's reveal.

Following this morning's announcement, Moore took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself, along with her Dancing With the Stars slogan, which read, "I will be twirling on the dance floor."