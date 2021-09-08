5 Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting For Men

You've mostly heard about intermittent fasting in connection to weight loss -- but did you know it offers many other health benefits? For men, these benefits might even "slightly outweigh" those for women, argues the Fit Father Project.

According to the media outlet, intermittent fasting can help reduce inflammation throughout the body, keeping symptoms such as joint pain, fatigue, headaches, and muscle stiffness at bay.

The practice is essentially a meal plan that can be structured into three different formats: 16/8 (fasting for 16 hours a day and eating all of your calories during an eight-hour interval); 5/2 (fasting for two non-consecutive days a week and eating normally the other five); and alternate-day fasting, which involves switching between days without food restrictions and days that include one meal, explains Men's Health.

Think of it as a lifestyle rather than a diet!

Here are four other benefits of intermittent fasting for men, other than weight loss.