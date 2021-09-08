How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick's Split From Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have called it quits on their relationship after just over a year. But, according to a new report from E! News, Disick's former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is unconcerned about the happenings of his love life.

Less than 24 hours after their breakup was announced, an insider has revealed that Kardashian, who shares three children with Disick, including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, "never expected" that Disick and Hamlin would have a long-lasting relationship.