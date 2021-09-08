Trending Stories
BuzzWorthy

Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

News

Murderer Chris Watts Still In Contact With Mistress Nichol Kessinger, Report Says

Football

Former Patriots Tight End Says Team Would Regret Choosing Mac Jones Over Cam Newton

Soccer

Antonio Luna And Sergi Enrich Sex Tape: Explicit Video Leaks Showing Footballers And Unidentified Woman

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Makes Dramatic Instagram Change Amid Divorce News

How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick's Split From Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian wears nude lipgloss with her hair back.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have called it quits on their relationship after just over a year. But, according to a new report from E! News, Disick's former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is unconcerned about the happenings of his love life.

Less than 24 hours after their breakup was announced, an insider has revealed that Kardashian, who shares three children with Disick, including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, "never expected" that Disick and Hamlin would have a long-lasting relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Concerned With Who Scott Disick Is Dating

Scott Disick wears a printed button-up and gold jacket.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Scott_Disick_cropped.jpg

"Kourtney didn't mind Amelia, but she never expected it to last," the insider stated. "Kourtney is focused on her own life and her kids. Who Scott dates is not her problem. Her only concern is that Scott is an active and focused dad. She wants him to be the best dad he can be."

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians well know, Kardashian is currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker -- and engaging in plenty of PDA with the musician around the globe.

Scott Disick Is Allegedly Struggling With Kourtney Kardashian's Romance

Kourtney Kardashian wears an army green dress with her hair down.
Shutterstock | 673594

According to the report, Disick isn't having the easiest time adjusting to Kardashian's relationship with Barker.

"Scott is still having a really hard time processing Kourtney and Travis' relationship," a source close to the Flip It Like Disick remodeler explained. "It's really hard on him and hard for him to see her in a very serious relationship."

While Kardashian has dated a number of men in the years since their breakup, she and Barker appear to be completely head over heels.

Scott Disick May Be Jealous Of Travis Barker

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian at airport with baby Mason.
Shutterstock | 382933

Because of Disick's alleged jealousy over Kardashian and Barker's relationship, he was reportedly dealt with conflict in his own relationship as he frequently brought up the topic with his now-ex-girlfriend, Hamlin.

"She would get very upset," the insider stated, adding that Disick is still upset that he and Kardashian weren't able to get back together.

"Scott knows that Kourtney is in it for the long haul with Travis, which means Scott no longer has a chance with her," the source continued. "It's a lot to digest and Scott still hasn't fully moved on."

Scott Disick Allegedly Believes He Should Be Single

Kourtney Kardahsian wears a black pantsuit.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Another insider said that when it came to Disick and Hamlin's breakup, the model chose to dump him over the weekend, amid his drama with Kardashian and Barker.

"Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend. Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long-term relationship," the source stated.

Disick and Hamlin were first linked to one another in October of 2020.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Says This Might Be Worst Period In American History

September 8, 2021

Millions Of Americans Resign From Jobs Amid Pandemic

September 8, 2021

Murderer Chris Watts Still In Contact With Mistress Nichol Kessinger, Report Says

September 8, 2021

Americans Are Retiring Later Than Ever — Here's Why

September 8, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Makes Dramatic Instagram Change Amid Divorce News

September 8, 2021

Olivia Jade Sparks Backlash In Revealing Home Selfie

September 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.