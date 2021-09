Former President Donald Trump claimed in a new interview that his might be the worst period in all of American history.

Taking aim at his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, Trump told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt the following.

"Look at what's happened to our country in the past eight months. I don't think our country has every seen a period like this, how badly we're doing."

Read more to find out how Trump -- who maintains that the 2020 election was rigged -- explained his reasoning.