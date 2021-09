The coronavirus has upended the lives of billions of people around the world and, with new variants spreading rapidly, there seems to be no end in sight.

COVID-19 has also changed the way we work, forcing millions to do their jobs from home. Some companies and workers prefer things that way and hope remote work is fully normalized.

But there is also a different kind of pandemic, at least in the United States: Experts call it "The Great Resignation." Find out more below.