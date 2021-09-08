Murderer Chris Watts Still In Contact With Mistress Nichol Kessinger, Report Says

In 2018, 33-year-old Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann Cathryn Watts by strangulation. He also smothered their daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, to death.

That same year, Watts pleaded guilty for the murders and is currently serving five life sentences plus 48 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Watts apparently murdered his wife and daughters because he wanted to be with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger. The two are still lovers, according to an inmate who did time with Watts.

