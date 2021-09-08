Salma Hayek Suffers Heart-Breaking Family Loss

Salma Hayek has updated her Instagram to mark a sad loss, one that also involves her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The 55-year-old actress is fresh from an update seeing her say goodbye to sister-in-law Florence Rogers-Pinault, with a photo coming captioned by touching and heartfelt words.

Salma, who has been married to billionaire Pinault since 2009, posted earlier this week with a throwback of herself and her sister-in-law, also writing in French - Pinault and his family are French. See the moving post below.