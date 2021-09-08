Florida Man Tries To Use Coronavirus As Cover For Murder

In March 2020, 51-year-old Florida woman Gretchen Anthony texted her friends and her daughter saying she had contracted the novel coronavirus and would be entering quarantine.

"Good morning. Tested positive for coronavirus early this morning. That means I have to stay here for at least two weeks," the texts said, as quoted in a Medium Dark Aberrations blog post.

Gretchen's friends thought that she -- alone and going through a divorce with her second husband, Florida man David Anthony -- needed help.