Olivia Jade Sparks Backlash In Revealing Home Selfie

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Jade isn't having an easy time as her revealing bra selfie gains comments. The newly-announced Dancing With the Stars face and daughter to actress Lori Loughlin is currently fronting media outlets for her sign-up to the popular competition series, and it looks like controversy follows more than just the 21-year-old's parents, who were both sent to jail for their roles in a college admission scandal.

A recent Instagram selfie of the influencer had fans questioning her attitude - check out the drama below.

Stuns Ahead Of New Gig

Olivia Jade home selfie
OliviaJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Olivia, who fills her Instagram with eye-catching and glamorous snaps - many earning the beauty top-up cash - shared stunning photos showing herself modeling a tailored green two-piece and rocking the shirtless look.

The star, snapping herself at home and with her smartphone, sent out major '90s vibes in high-waisted shorts and a cute cropped matching jacket, also flashing a racy white bra beneath and showing off her long legs as fans swiped to the right.

See The Photos Below

The blonde, all red lips and tan, used only a wink emoji as her caption. Seemingly, the photos were all she needed to spark a storm amid her followers. While a like came in from fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau and over 100,000 likes were left overall, some weren't so keen on the post.

Gaining likes was a follower writing: "Do you do anything productive in life?" While the comment gained the thumbs-up from some, it was not, however, a one-way street. More after the photos, where you can swipe.

Fans Backing Her Up

Olivia Jade and mom
Shutterstock | 673594

Olivia, followed by 1.4 million, did see fans quickly rushing to her defense, although one was sarcastic. "Wat do you mean? Primping, shopping, decorating yet another apartment, checking herself out in the mirror #qualitylife," they wrote. "You would if you could!" another said, with a third saying:

"Then why follow her only to criticize her? Doesn’t sound like much substance in your scrolling and social media." Olivia's parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli admitted to paying $500,000 to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California back in 2020.

Earning Her Cash

Shortly before her selfies, Olivia proved that what she "does" has its pros, specifically cash ones. Impressing TikTok star Addison Rae with stunning snaps, the star wrote:

"I'm loving my newest bags thanks to @vivrelle 🤝 this members only club allows you to borrow your favorite designer accessories and trade them in for something new every month or hold on to it for as long as you want! they have tons of new inventory launching weekly and it’s free to sign up…"

