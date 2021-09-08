Olivia Jade Sparks Backlash In Revealing Home Selfie

Olivia Jade isn't having an easy time as her revealing bra selfie gains comments. The newly-announced Dancing With the Stars face and daughter to actress Lori Loughlin is currently fronting media outlets for her sign-up to the popular competition series, and it looks like controversy follows more than just the 21-year-old's parents, who were both sent to jail for their roles in a college admission scandal.

A recent Instagram selfie of the influencer had fans questioning her attitude - check out the drama below.