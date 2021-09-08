Americans Are Retiring Later Than Ever — Here's Why

Senior citizens are putting off retirement and choosing to remain in the workforce for a variety of reasons. According to a 2017 statistic from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), people ages 65 to 74, as well as 75 and older were anticipated to have the "fastest" labor force participation rate during the 2014-2024 decade.

"By 2024, BLS projects that the labor force will grow to about 164 million people. That number includes about 41 million people who will be ages 55 and older — of whom about 13 million are expected to be ages 65 and older," showed the report, delving into some of the later-in-life career options for Americans who are reluctant to retire.