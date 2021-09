Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the young superstars who are highly expected to be moved before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to fix the issue, it seems like Simmons is already determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

In the past months, several teams have already been mentioned as potential landing spots for Simmons. One of the dark-horse trade destinations for the former No. 1 pick is the Boston Celtics.