NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons shooting the ball from the free-throw line
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadephia 76ers. After taking most of their blame for their second-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiples signs are pointing out that the Sixers would be trading Simmons this summer.

However, the Sixers aren't moving Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. If they trade him, it would only be in a deal that would allow them to acquire quality players who would complement Joel Embiid.

Ben Simmons To Minnesota Timberwolves

Ben Simmons on his way to the locker room
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

In the past months, Simmons has already been linked to several teams that need additional star power to become more competitive in the 2021-22 NBA season. These include the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves are among the young teams that have expressed a strong interest in adding Simmons to their roster.

"I’m told they’re continuing to talk to teams, Minnesota is one of the most interested teams in Ben Simmons, but a package with them would require a third team and those deals aren’t easy, so what I would expect is a climax to this situation to occur closer to the start of training camp because that’s when there’s going to be pressure," Charania wrote as quoted by Sixers Wire.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons practicing his dribbling
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_pregame.jpg

Recently, SB Nation created a list of potential landing spots and trade packages for Simmons. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would bring him to Minnesota before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, and a future draft pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Ben Simmons Boosts Timberwolves' Defense

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons would be an intriguing acquisition for the Timberwolves. Pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards would give the Timberwolves a "Big Three" consisting of former No. 1 picks. Also, the potential arrival of Simmons in Minnesota would help the Timberwolves improve their defensive efficiency that ranked No. 25 in the league last season, allowing 112.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

The Timberwolves would likely prefer to exclude Russell in the deal, but there's no way for them to convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster deal without sacrificing one of their young stars.

Why The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers

Though they wouldn't be acquiring a player on the same level as Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, the proposed blockbuster deal would still be worth exploring for the Sixers. By unloading Simmons to Minnesota, the Sixers would be acquiring an All-Star caliber replacement for him at the starting point guard position in Russell, a quality three-and-D wingman in Beasley, a young big man with high-upside in McDaniels, and a future draft asset.

If Russell and Beasley mesh well with Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry, the Sixers would undeniably become a more dangerous team to face in a best-of-seven series next season.

