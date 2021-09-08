NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley For Ben Simmons

Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadephia 76ers. After taking most of their blame for their second-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiples signs are pointing out that the Sixers would be trading Simmons this summer.

However, the Sixers aren't moving Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. If they trade him, it would only be in a deal that would allow them to acquire quality players who would complement Joel Embiid.