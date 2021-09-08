NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers Possible, Lauri Markkanen As Potential Trade Chip

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently the hottest commodity on the trading block. Unlike other superstars who are frequently mentioned in trade rumors, Simmons has been actively finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love since the 2021 offseason started.

In the past months, Simmons has already been linked to several aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline. Among the young teams that have expressed strong interest in acquiring Simmons is the Cleveland Cavaliers.