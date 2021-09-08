Trending Stories
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Monica Lewinsky smiles with curled hair.
Shutterstock | 3586184
Crime
Lindsay Cronin

The latest installment of FX's Golden Globe-winning true-crime series, American Crime Story, set to premiere tonight, will give viewers an inside look at the sordid relationship between former President Bill Clinton and his then-22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Based around the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President and created by showrunner Ryan Murphy, Impeachment: American Crime Story is the series' third season, following 2016's The People v. O. J. Simpson and 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Impeachment: American Crime Story?'

Monica Lewinsky wears a pearl necklace.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Monica_lewinsky.jpg

The American Crime Story franchise currently has an IMBD score of 8.4/10.

As FX confirmed the release date for its franchise's third season, Impeachment: American Crime Story, as of September 7, it also released an official trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story on YouTube. And, in the trailer, the affair between Clinton, who was and still is married to his wife Hilary Rodham Clinton, was teased, as was the fallout their relationship caused both in the White House and around the country.

"Spoiler alert: he did in fact have sexual relations with that woman," one person wrote in reaction to the clip.

Who's On The Cast Of 'Impeachment: American Crime Story?'

Bill Clinton is seen with Monica Lewinsky in background.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Celebrating_Debbie_Schiff%27s_birthday_A3e06420664168d9466c84c3e31ccc2.jpg

According to a report shared by Vanity Fair earlier this month, Clive Owen will be seen as Bill Clinton while Beanie Feldstein portrays Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson appears as Linda Tripp.

The rest of the cast is as follows: Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Edie Falco as Hillary Rodham Clinton, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, and Taran Killam as Steve Jones.

What Is 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' About?

Monica Lewinsky wears a red sweater and black pants.
Shutterstock | 842245

Impeachment: American Crime Story as FX explained, will examine the national crisis that led to Clinton's impeachment and tell the story of the women who found themselves in the midst of the scandal, including Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones.

As some may recall, the ladies were thrust into the spotlight and made household names as the details of Clinton and Lewinsky's affair made their way to into headlines around the globe, leading some to be idolized while others were blasted.

What Are Fans Saying About 'Impeachment: American Crime Story?'

Bill Clinton stands in a blue suit in front of the American flag.
Shutterstock | 978674

According to recent tweets, there's plenty of buzz surrounding the newest season of American Crime Story.

"I’m more excited about the new season of #ImpeachmentACS than I thought I’d be. Probably because it’s the first scandal I remember growing up through," one person said.

"Definitely interested in #ImpeachmentACS tonight. It’ll be much better seeing it older because I didn’t understand any of it when I was in high school," wrote another.

To learn more about the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal, don't miss Impeachment: American Crime Story, which premieres on FX tonight, September 7, at 10 p.m.

