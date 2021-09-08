'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The latest installment of FX's Golden Globe-winning true-crime series, American Crime Story, set to premiere tonight, will give viewers an inside look at the sordid relationship between former President Bill Clinton and his then-22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Based around the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President and created by showrunner Ryan Murphy, Impeachment: American Crime Story is the series' third season, following 2016's The People v. O. J. Simpson and 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace.