Garcelle Beauvais Wants Lisa Vanderpump & Kris Jenner On 'RHOBH' Season 12

Garcelle Beauvais would like to see Lisa Vanderpump return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, even though the majority of her co-stars want nothing to do with the Los Angeles-based restaurant owner.

Following falling outs between Vanderpump and several ladies of the show, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne, Beauvais spoke to The Daily Mail about season 12, confirming that in addition to Vanderpump's potential return, she'd love to see Kris Jenner added to the series' lineup.