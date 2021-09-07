Trending Stories
Garcelle Beauvais Wants Lisa Vanderpump & Kris Jenner On 'RHOBH' Season 12

Garcelle Beauvais wears strapless pink dress.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Garcelle Beauvais would like to see Lisa Vanderpump return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, even though the majority of her co-stars want nothing to do with the Los Angeles-based restaurant owner.

Following falling outs between Vanderpump and several ladies of the show, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne, Beauvais spoke to The Daily Mail about season 12, confirming that in addition to Vanderpump's potential return, she'd love to see Kris Jenner added to the series' lineup.

Garcelle Beauvais Believes The Fans Would Love To See Lisa Vanderpump Return

Lisa Vanderpump wears a pantsuit and holds dog Giggy.
Shutterstock | 564025

"I know the fans would love to see Lisa... I don't know her but I think she'd bring the show some new energy," Beauvais explained.

As viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump quit her full-time role on the Bravo reality series after nine seasons following a massive falling out with the cast, which was prompted by claims of Vanderpump having leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online that accused her cast mate of abandoning a puppy she adopted at Vanderpump Dogs, a rescue center Vanderpump owns in Los Angeles.

Garcelle Beauvais Feels She And Kris Jenner Would Get Along

Kris Jenner wears a velvet black blazer with a black T-shirt.
Shutterstock | 3695024

Moving on to her thoughts of Kris Jenner on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Beauvais said that while she wouldn't initially think Jenner would be open to returning to reality, she never believed Kathy Hilton would be added to the show, as she was for season 11.

"I would never say never, but I can't see Kris Jenner doing it. But then again, I never thought Kathy Hilton would join," Beauvais noted. "I could get along with Kris Jenner."

Garcelle Beauvais Would Love To See A Male Cast Member

Brad Pitt smiles with a gray goatee and button up shirt.
Shutterstock | 673594

After noting that Jenner is someone she believes is smart and opinionated, Beauvais said she'd also enjoy the concept of having a male cast member added to the Bravo series for season 12.

"What I'd like to see is maybe bring on a house husband... Not just a husband who is in the background, but a hands-on one," she explained to The Daily Mail.

Then, after being asked if she had anyone specific in mind, Beauvais joked that Brad Pitt would be a great addition.

Garcelle Beauvais Was Happy To Talk About Race Issues On 'RHOBH'

Garcelle Beauvais wears a sweater vest and leopard boots.
Shutterstock | 673594

Beauvais went on to say that while she and Kyle Richards endured some racial tensions early on amid season 11, she was happy to have an open conversation with her castmate.

"It's important to have these conversations on TV and its wonderful to see different cast members on air nowadays," Beauvais explained.

To see more of Beauvais and her castmates, don't miss new episodes of the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which are currently airing every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

