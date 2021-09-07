Heather Dubrow Teases Tamra Judge Cameo Ahead Of 'RHOC' Season 16

Heather Dubrow was confirmed to be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast in June following the sudden firings of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas. And now, she's teasing her fans and followers about the potential comeback of another housewife, her longtime friend and former co-star, Tamra Judge.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Chat Room at the end of August, via a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Dubrow mentioned the possibility of Judge appearing on the upcoming 16th season.