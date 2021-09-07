Trending Stories
Heather Dubrow Teases Tamra Judge Cameo Ahead Of 'RHOC' Season 16

Heather Dubrow wears a white dress with bangs pulled back.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Heather Dubrow was confirmed to be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast in June following the sudden firings of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas. And now, she's teasing her fans and followers about the potential comeback of another housewife, her longtime friend and former co-star, Tamra Judge.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Chat Room at the end of August, via a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Dubrow mentioned the possibility of Judge appearing on the upcoming 16th season.

Tamra Judge Appeared On 12 Seasons Of 'RHOC'

Eddie Judge and wife Tamra Judge stand in support of NOH8.
Shutterstock | 842284

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Dubrow joined the Bravo reality show during its seventh season in 2012 and continued to appear on the show through season 11 in 2016.

While Dubrow hasn't actually been featured on the show for some time, she's maintained friendships with a number of current and past cast members, including Judge, who has faced rumors of a possible return ever since confirming her exit from the series after 12 seasons in January 2020.

Heather Dubrow Will Always Love Tamra Judge

Dr. Terry Dubrow stands with wife Heather Dubrow and their four children.
Shutterstock | 564025

While speaking to hosts Gizelle Bryant, of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo's Chat Room, Dubrow opened up about her close-knit relationship with Judge.

"I always talk about Tamra as my housewife maker,” Dubrow said. “If you ever watched vampire shows you know that like when a vampire bites you, you are in love with them forever and they are your vampire maker… So, Tamra was my housewife maker. She’s the one that brought me on and bit me, so to speak, so I will love her forever, and I always talk to Tamra.”

Tamra Judge Is Friends With The 'RHOC' Cast

Tamra Judge wears a navy blue jumpsuit.
Shutterstock | 564025

Although Dubrow played coy about the rumors claiming Judge could make a cameo, the idea doesn't seem at all impossible, especially considering Judge is friends with a number of the show's current cast members, including Gina Kirschenheiter, who seemed to hit it off with Dubrow amid production on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16.

After being asked point-blank about Judge's possible cameo, Dubrow hinted that she enjoyed the cast as it was when both she and Judge were included.

Heather Dubrow Names 'RHOC' Seasons Five And Six As The 'Golden Age'

Heather Dubrow wears a floral shirt and Chanel slingbacks.
Shutterstock | 751606

"There were a few seasons like five, six seasons that were definitely considered the golden age of OC,” she said. “Personally, I think it would be very fun to bring some of that back this season, especially since it’s in such a big reboot, and I’m really hoping that what’s planned, the audience is going to love and I really think that they will be satisfied.”

A premiere date for the upcoming 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has not yet officially been set. However, the new episodes are expected to begin airing on Bravo later this year or early next year.

