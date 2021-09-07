WSU Coach Nick Rolovich Plans To Start Jayden De Laura Despite Jarrett Guarantano's Health Status

Many people were surprised by the decision of Washington State Cougars football coach Nick Rolovich to make Jarrett Guarantano their starting quarterback in their game against the Utah State Aggies football. Rolovich's action proved to be costly for the Cougars after they suffered a 23-26 defeat at the hands of the Aggies.

Guarantano may have more experience, but he isn't in any way better than the Cougars sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura. Luckily for WSU fans, it didn't take long for Rolovich to realize his mistake.