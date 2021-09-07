5 Muscle Groups You Shouldn't Forget To Exercise, According To Experts

Keeping fit is about both being healthy and looking your best -- but more often people tend to prioritize esthetics in training their bodies. While you might be proud of your grapefruit-sized deltoids, exercising the smaller stabilizing and assisting muscles -- in this case, the rotator cuff -- is just as important for an effective workout that is injury-free.

The rotator cuff is made up of four muscles that stabilize the shoulder joint, making it crucial for mobility. To train these muscle groups, Men's Journal recommends an easy at-home workout involving tubing attached to a door hinge.

Turn your left side to the door and grasp the tubing handle with your right hand, bending your arm at a 45-degree angle. Rotate your arm at the elbow and pull the tubing out towards the right side. Do 10 to 12 reps, then switch sides.

Here are four other typically ignored muscles that you shouldn't forget to exercise, according to experts.