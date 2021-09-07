Donald Trump Is Laying Groundwork For 2024 Campaign, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021 with the lowest approval rating of his presidency.

Despite being unpopular overall, Trump remains by far the most influential conservative figure in the country, with Republicans desperate to receive his support.

Trump has repeatedly indicated that he intends to run for president again in 2024, and he still insists the 2020 election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.

But will Trump actually run in 2024? The answer is most likely yes, according to a new report.