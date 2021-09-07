Trending Stories
Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Football

Former Patriots Tight End Says Team Would Regret Choosing Mac Jones Over Cam Newton

BuzzWorthy

Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

Health

COVID-19 Patients With Severe Symptoms Have This One Thing In Common

US Politics

Watch: Lindsey Graham Shocks Reporter, Says U.S. 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan'

Donald Trump Is Laying Groundwork For 2024 Campaign, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Shutterstock | 178841384
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021 with the lowest approval rating of his presidency.

Despite being unpopular overall, Trump remains by far the most influential conservative figure in the country, with Republicans desperate to receive his support.

Trump has repeatedly indicated that he intends to run for president again in 2024, and he still insists the 2020 election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.

But will Trump actually run in 2024? The answer is most likely yes, according to a new report.

Read More Below

Politico reported Tuesday that Trump is already laying the groundwork for his 2024 campaign.

Last month, Trump's super PAC hired two top conservative operatives from Iowa, the state that votes first in presidential elections.

Trump himself has sought to inject himself into the national conversation, releasing multiple statements a day, investing heavily in attack ads against Biden, and making media appearances.

The former president has also hired a new communications staffer, intends to hold more political rallies, and pay a visit to Iowa.

Attacking Biden

Biden has paid a political price for agreeing to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, with his approval rating taking a major hit.

Trump has sought to seize on this situation, repeatedly attacking the president as incompetent and unfit for office.

As Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz put it, "Trump sees Biden is on the ropes. He wants to throw punches as a combatant, not a heckler from the stands."

According to one Trump ally, Biden has "started bleeding, and Trump is like a shark. He smelled blood."

When Will Trump Declare His Candidacy?

Trump will not make an official announcement until after the 2022 midterm elections, when GOP will seek to win back both the House and the Senate, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Still, by hinting at another White House bid Trump is effectively freezing the 2024 GOP presidential field, given that most prospective candidates have been reluctant to attack him. Besides, virtually all polls suggest Trump would easily win the Republican nomination were he to run again.

For now, Trump appears content with lashing out at Biden and backing MAGA candidates across the country.

Would Trump Beat Biden?

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joe_Biden_and_Donald_Trump.jpg

Democrat Grover Cleveland was the only president in American history to leave the White House and reclaim the presidency four years later.

If Trump and Biden were to face off again in 2024, who would win? An Emerson College poll released this month found that 47 percent of Americans would vote for Trump, while 46 percent would back Biden.

Trump would turn 78 during the 2024 campaign, while Biden would be 82. It remains unclear if Biden will seek a second term or let Vice President Kamala Harris take his place.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 Patients With Severe Symptoms Have This One Thing In Common

September 7, 2021

Fans Slam Olivia Jade Amid Upcoming 'Dancing With The Stars' Appearance

September 7, 2021

Watch: Lindsey Graham Shocks Reporter, Says U.S. 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan'

September 7, 2021

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

September 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Blazers For CJ McCollum, First-Round Pick Swap & First-Rounder

September 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & 2024 1st-Rounder For Myles Turner

September 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.