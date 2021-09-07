Watch: Lindsey Graham Shocks Reporter, Says U.S. 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan'

When President Joe Biden decided to make good on his promise to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, critics from both parties -- as well as members of the press -- accused him of acting recklessly and causing unprecedented damage to America's international standing.

Some Republicans went a step further in their criticism. They urged Biden to resign and floated using the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution to remove him from office. Notably, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham strongly advocated for Biden's impeachment.

Graham now claims that the U.S. will have to go back into Afghanistan.