Trending Stories
Health

COVID-19 Patients With Severe Symptoms Have This One Thing In Common

Football

Former Patriots Tight End Says Team Would Regret Choosing Mac Jones Over Cam Newton

BuzzWorthy

Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

US Politics

Watch: Lindsey Graham Shocks Reporter, Says U.S. 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan'

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Donald Trump Once Described Himself As 'Very Pro-Choice,' Does He Support Texas Abortion Law?

Donald Trump
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump is by far the most popular Republican figure in the United States, beloved by conservatives across the nation.

But Trump wasn't always a conservative. In fact, prior to winning the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump changed his political affiliation numerous times, switching between being a Democrat, a Republican, and an independent.

What are Trump's views on abortion? Does he support the controversial abortion law that went into effect in the state of Texas last week?

Find out below.

'I'm Very Pro-Choice'

Trump's views on abortion and a woman's right to choose have changed significantly over the years.

In a 1999 interview with Meet the Press host Tim Russet, Trump described himself as "very pro-choice."

"I’m very pro-choice. I hate the concept of abortion. I hate it. I hate everything it stands for. I cringe when I listen to people debating the subject. But you still -- I just believe in choice," he said at the time, as reported by The Washington Post.

By 2011, Trump became pro-life.

Texas Abortion Law

The new controversial Texas law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy -- with no exception for rape and incest -- and allows private citizens to sue people who assist a woman to obtain an abortion.

After the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the law, conservative politicians and media figures argued that Trump deserves credit for what is being described as the greatest win for pro-choice advocates in years, because he fulfilled his 2016 campaign promise to appoint conservative pro-life Supreme Court justices.

But what does Trump think about the Supreme Court's ruling?

Trump On Texas Law

Former President Donald Trump prepares to deliver a speech.
Shutterstock | 178841384

Trump is not as optimistic about the Supreme Court's decision as some conservatives, it seems.

In an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting over the weekend, the former president said that the Supreme Court is "a lot different than it was," and claimed that he is "studying" its abortion ruling.

"I’m studying it right now. I know that the ruling was very complex and also probably temporary," Trump said, as reported by HuffPost.

"I think other things will happen. And that will be the big deal in the big picture, so we’ll see what would happen. But we’re studying the ruling and we’re studying also what they’ve done in Texas."

Is The Ruling Temporary?

Is the Supreme Court's ruling temporary, as Trump claims?

As The Inquisitr reported, Democrats fear that other red-leaning states will soon move to restrict abortion.

In response to these developments, Democrats have introduced several bills to protect a woman's right to choose. California Rep. Judy Chu's Women's Health Protection Act, for instance, would aim to protect abortion access in every state.

Democrats currently control both the House of Representatives and the Senate, but it remains unclear if they will be able to pass pro-choice laws.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Is Laying Groundwork For 2024 Campaign, Report Says

September 7, 2021

COVID-19 Patients With Severe Symptoms Have This One Thing In Common

September 7, 2021

Fans Slam Olivia Jade Amid Upcoming 'Dancing With The Stars' Appearance

September 7, 2021

Watch: Lindsey Graham Shocks Reporter, Says U.S. 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan'

September 7, 2021

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

September 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Blazers For CJ McCollum, First-Round Pick Swap & First-Rounder

September 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.