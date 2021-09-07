Donald Trump Once Described Himself As 'Very Pro-Choice,' Does He Support Texas Abortion Law?

Former President Donald Trump is by far the most popular Republican figure in the United States, beloved by conservatives across the nation.

But Trump wasn't always a conservative. In fact, prior to winning the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump changed his political affiliation numerous times, switching between being a Democrat, a Republican, and an independent.

What are Trump's views on abortion? Does he support the controversial abortion law that went into effect in the state of Texas last week?

Find out below.