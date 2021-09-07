Fans Slam Olivia Jade Amid Upcoming 'Dancing With The Stars' Appearance

Ahead of tomorrow's official announcement regarding the cast lineup of Dancing With the Stars season 30, fans are learning about one of the new season's potential celebrities: Olivia Jade.

After it was confirmed on August 26 that both Jojo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee would be featured on the new episodes, The Things revealed that Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, is rumored to be a part of the show as well, despite the college admissions scandal she was caught in the midst of just years ago.