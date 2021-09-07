COVID-19 Patients With Severe Symptoms Have This One Thing In Common

Aside from preventing clogged arteries, HDL cholesterol has a series of other important functions in the body. High-density lipoproteins also have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and are, therefore, believed to play a vital role in fighting infection.

Since COVID-19, which is caused by the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is believed to affect the metabolism of lipids in the body, the researchers wanted to see if there was any correlation between high-density lipoproteins and the prognosis of COVID-19 patients.

"The protective effect of HDL-C [HDL cholesterol] in bacterial infection is relatively definite," the authors wrote in their paper, indicating that high-density lipoproteins have been shown to reduce inflammation, decrease bacterial count, attenuate organ injury and improve survival in different experimental septic models.

This "greatly encouraged the application of HDL in sepsis treatment," said the authors, who set out to examine the role of HDL cholesterol in viral infections.