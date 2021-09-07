COVID-19 Patients With Severe Symptoms Have This One Thing In Common

Patients suffering from severe coronavirus symptoms have been found to have one thing in common in terms of bloodwork, and it's all about a specific blood lipid involved in cholesterol. According to a study that looked into lipoprotein levels in people diagnosed with COVID-19, severe cases of the respiratory illness have been linked to low high-density lipoproteins.
Just like their name suggests, lipoproteins are substances made of protein and fat that carry cholesterol through your bloodstream. These are found both in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol -- the "good" variant that removes extra cholesterol from arteries and carries it to the liver, which expels it from the body -- and in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, or the "bad" variant that leads to cholesterol and plaque buildup in the arteries.