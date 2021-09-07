NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

When they re-signed him in the 2021 free agency, most people thought Cam Newton would be the New England Patriots starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season. However, things have started to change after the Patriots used the No. 15 overall pick to select Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. At first, Patriot head coach Bill Belichick was saying that they still considered Newton as their starter.

However, with the emergence of Jones in the training camp, the Patriots decided that it would be best for them to get rid of Newton and give the starting job to the rookie quarterback.