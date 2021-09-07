Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Blazers For CJ McCollum, First-Round Pick Swap & First-Rounder

Ben Simmons shooting a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the players who are highly expected to be moved before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster, but his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love hasn't changed. Since taking most of the blame for their disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the former No. 1 pick has been actively trying to find out his way out of Philadelphia.

Simmons even recently informed the Sixers that he would hold himself out of the training camp until he's traded.

Ben Simmons Takes His Talent To Portland

Ben Simmons dunks the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons.jpg

One of the top trade destinations for Simmons this summer is the Portland Trail Blazers. Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard may not be going anywhere, but some people perceived his recent Twitter action that he could be interested in having Simmons in Portland. After liking a tweet about a photoshopped picture of Simmons wearing a Trail Blazers' jersey alongside him, rumors have started to circulate that Lillard could be open to the idea of teaming up with Simmons next season.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons on his way to the locker room
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report created a list of blockbuster trades that could still happen in the 2021 offseason. These include a hypothetical deal that would send Simmons to Portland.

In the proposed scenario, the Trail Blazers would be acquiring Simmons from the Sixers by sending them a package that includes CJ McCollum, the rights to swap first-round picks in 2023, and a 2024 first-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, Bailey believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Trail Blazers Get Own Version Of Draymond Green-Stephen Curry Duo

The idea of bringing Simmons to Portland is about helping the Trail Blazers create their own version of the Golden State Warriors duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Simmons is currently viewed as a supercharged version of Green. He may remain hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc but like Green, he could score, rebound, facilitate the ball, and defend.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from beyond the field, per ESPN. It would still take time for Simmons and Lillard to mesh well on the court but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Trail Blazers could have one of the most formidable superstar duos next season.

Sixers Obtain Win-Now & Future Assets

Though they wouldn't be getting Lillard in return, the proposed blockbuster deal should still be a no-brainer for the Sixers. Aside from obtaining future draft assets, they would also acquire an All-Star caliber player who is a much better fit with Joel Embiid.

"For Philadelphia, McCollum is older, smaller and perhaps has a lower talent ceiling," Bailey wrote. "However, his fit alongside Joel Embiid would be worlds better. Over the last two seasons (and postseasons), McCollum has put up 26.5 points, 6.9 assists and 2.9 threes per 75 possessions when playing without Lillard. He's shown he can dominate as a No. 1 ballhandler, and his outside shooting ability would keep defenders away from Embiid's post-ups."

