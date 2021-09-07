NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Blazers For CJ McCollum, First-Round Pick Swap & First-Rounder

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the players who are highly expected to be moved before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster, but his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love hasn't changed. Since taking most of the blame for their disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the former No. 1 pick has been actively trying to find out his way out of Philadelphia.

Simmons even recently informed the Sixers that he would hold himself out of the training camp until he's traded.