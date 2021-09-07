NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & 2024 1st-Rounder For Myles Turner

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around Myles Turner and his future with the Indiana Pacers. Turner may have shown improved chemistry with Domantas Sabonis in the 2020-21 NBA season, but most people still believe that the Pacers are better off moving the former No. 11 pick.

In the past months, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost have already been rumored to be interested in acquiring Turner from the Pacers. One of the top favorite landing spots for Turner this summer is the Washington Wizards.