NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & 2024 1st-Rounder For Myles Turner

Myles Turner trying to score against the Wizards
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Myles_Turner_(39916223764).jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around Myles Turner and his future with the Indiana Pacers. Turner may have shown improved chemistry with Domantas Sabonis in the 2020-21 NBA season, but most people still believe that the Pacers are better off moving the former No. 11 pick.

In the past months, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost have already been rumored to be interested in acquiring Turner from the Pacers. One of the top favorite landing spots for Turner this summer is the Washington Wizards.

Myles Turner Leaves Indiana For Washington

Myles Turner dunks the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Myles_Turner_dunk.jpg

In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report created a list of blockbuster trades that could still happen in the 2021 offseason. These include a hypothetical deal that would bring Turner to Washington.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would be sending a package that includes Davis Bertans and a 2024 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner. If the potential deal would push through this summer, Bailey believes it would help both the Pacers and the Wizards in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Davis Bertans driving into the basket
Shutterstock | 3665072

Though it would cost them a young big man with huge superstar potential, the proposed blockbuster deal would still be worth exploring for the Pacers. By sending Turner to Washington, the Pacers would successfully address the logjam at the starting center position while acquiring a starting-caliber power forward in Bertans and a future first-round selection.

Bertans may not be an All-Star caliber player, but he would be a much better fit with Sabonis in the Pacers' frontcourt. Aside from his ability to space the floor, he's also capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity.

Wizards Further Solidify Core Around Bradley Beal

For the Wizards, the suggested deal is about becoming more competitive to keep All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal happy in Washington. The Wizards may have decided to part ways with Russell Westbrook this summer but instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild, they still intend to build a title-contending team around Beal.

The potential arrival of Turner in Washington won't make the Wizards an instant favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals but if he meshes well with Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, and Rui Hachimura, they would have a realistic chance of making a huge noise next season.

Myles Turner On-Court Impact On Wizards

The successful acquisition of Turner would boost the Wizards' performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. He would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiency that both ranked No. 18 in the league last season, according to ESPN. He would give the Wizards a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor-spacer.

Last season, the 25-year-old big man averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

