A new law that bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect in the state of Texas last week, after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court rejected a request to block it.

The controversial law allows anyone to sue an abortion provider or an individual who helps a woman obtain an abortion, so it has attracted criticism from liberals and civil liberties groups.

What will Democrats do to stop other states from adopting similar laws? All in their power, according to a new report.