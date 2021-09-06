This Is The Safest Face Mask For COVID-19 Prevention, Experts Say

Mask-wearing has now been scientifically proven to be an effective means of preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study that also looked into the safest face mask for coronavirus prevention.

The research, released on September 1 on the Innovations for Poverty Action website, examined the differences between cloth masks and surgical masks, as well as the importance of a few low-cost interventions to promote mask-wearing.

Keep reading to find out what's the safest face mask to impede COVID-19 transmission, according to experts.