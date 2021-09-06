Trending Stories
Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bicycle Bikini Workout

Nicole Scherzinger close up
Shutterstock | 1675849
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Nicole Scherzinger is near-bursting out of her itty-bitty bikini as she busts out impressive gym moves and even some flexible Pilates. The 43-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer and The Masked Singer judge gained attention with a recent Instagram share, one showing her kicking off an energetic bikini workout on an indoor bike and even jokingly booty-popping while on a bench.

Nicole, who regularly makes headlines for defying her age, was offering a little insight into how she keeps her sensational body so fit. See how below.

Busting Out Bikini Workout

Nicole Scherzinger working out
NicoleScherzinger/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Nicole, who is a bulimia survivor, now makes health and balance her priority. Earlier this summer, the "Buttons" hit-maker updated with a massive plate of shrimp as she enjoyed her native Hawaii - this time around, it was the brunette burning her calories, though.

Wearing a tiny reddish bikini with a low neckline and fun string criss-cross ties, Nicole was seen doing her bike cardio and getting in some resistance work as she worked with dumbbells and strengthened her quads.

See The Video Below

Wearing her long hair down, Scherzinger injected a little fun into her video by resting on the bench after some Pilates leg lunges - here, the star was seen shaking her backside for some cheek, with "I don't dance...I WERK" as the caption. Quick to comment was blogger and media face Perez Hilton, who was eating "another cookie."

Also commenting was singer Natasha Bedingfield. She told Nicole no "body is that fit darling! U are so incredibly stunning!" More after the video.

Her 'Typical Workout'

Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend outdoor selfie
NicoleScherzinger/Instagram

Nicole, whose workouts these days often include boyfriend Thom Evans - and quite the hiking photos to match - has opened up on her fitness. She told Women's Health:

"In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches."

"When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga - a modified version of bikram yoga - or hiking, and core power yoga in LA," she added.

Sculpting Hot Yoga

The eggs and avocado lover, whose cheat foods do include fries, continued: "Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, - we try to do different things."

"We’ll go hiking one day and then we’ll try a sculpting hot yoga class, then we’ll do a cardio. We just motivate each other," Nicole also revealed. Nicole's bike video even impressed singer Macy Gray who said Nicole made her "feel really inferior. Scrolling away now."

