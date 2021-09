NeNe Leakes is breaking hearts as a tender video of her kissing now-deceased husband Gregg Leakes gains attention. The 53-year-old Bravo star is still front-page news after Gregg lost his colon cancer battle last week - The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had said Gregg was "dying" at home just days before he passed and she's now marked her love for him with a throwback.

Posting to Instagram, NeNe showed a video of her and Gregg slow-dancing. See why it moved everyone who saw it below.